News

All





The Go! Team Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “World Remember Me Now” Get Up Sequences Part One Due Out July 2 on Memphis Industries





English band The Go! Team have announced their sixth studio album, Get Up Sequences Part One, which will be out on July 2 via Memphis Industries. The band has also shared a video for a song from the album titled “World Remember Me Now.” Midway through recording the album, the band’s leader Ian Parton lost his hearing in one ear. Check out “World Remember Me Now” below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album.

Parton speaks about the new song, which lyrically mimics the structure of a day in the life of a woman in the big city, in a press release: “I’ve always been interested in people’s daily routines—what people do all day. It was written ages ago but has become strangely relevant to the world now. It’s easy to feel forgotten at the moment.”

Parton also talks about the process of creating the new album, which took place as he began to lose his hearing. “I lost hearing in my right ear halfway during the making of this record,” he states. “I woke up one Thursday in October 2019 and my hearing was different in some way—it fluctuated over a few weeks and at one point everything sounded like a Dalek. I seem to remember listening to music was bordering on unbearable. Over time it settled into just a tiny bit of hi end being audible on my right side. I thought the hearing loss was from playing music too loud over the years but it turns out I was just unlucky and it was a rare condition called Menieres. It was traumatic to keep listening to songs I knew well but which suddenly sounded different and it was an odd juxtaposition to listen to upbeat music when I was on such a downer. The trauma of losing my hearing gave the music a different dimension for me and it transformed the album into more of a life raft.”

Back in November, the band shared the song “Look Outside (A New Year’s Coming)” for Memphis Industries’ Lost Christmas compilation.

Their most recent album, Semicircle, was released in January 2018 on Memphis Industries.

Get Up Sequences Part One Tracklist:

1. Let the Seasons Work

2. Cookie Scene

3. A Memo for Maceo

4. We Do it but Never Know Why

5. Freedom Now

6. Pow

7. I Loved You Better

8. A Bee Without its Sting

9. Tame the Great Plains

10. World Remember Me Now

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.