The Go! Team Share Video For Single “Cookie Scene”

The Go! Team is back with an infectious new single “Cookie Scene,” featuring Detroit-based rapper IndigoYaj and flutist Sarah Hayes. Along with it, they shared a kaleidoscopic music video—watch it below.

“Cookie Scene” is exactly what the doctor ordered: a marching drum beat, junkshop percussion, horns, a cheerful flute beat, and IndigoYaj’s confidence: “Cause baby I’m phenome–(uh)/Phenomenal/And Unstoppa–(uh)/Unstoppable.”

In a press release the band’s Ian Parton explained the inspiration behind the song: “The stripped back swinging percussion of ‘Iko Iko’ by The Dixie Cups and the loud crunchy shaker in Salt-n-Pepa’s ‘Push It’ were both inspirations and I’ve always loved the way Bollywood or William Onyeabor songs would have random laser beams and electro toms popping up. I wanted to mix the street corner with the intergalactic, to take Detroit to outer space.”

“Cookie Scene” will be released as yellow vinyl 7-inch on September 11 via Memphis Industries, with another new track “Free Breakfast Program” as the B-side.

The group’s last album, Semicircle, came out in 2018 and featured the Detroit Youth Choir. Hence the line in “Cookie Scence: “It’s the D Y/It’s the DYC.” From it they’ve shared “The Only Thing New is U Finding Out About It,” as well as “Semicircle Song,” “Mayday,” and “All the Way Live.”

Semicircle features two key members of the original live band lineup that toured the band’s acclaimed debut album, 2004’s Thunder, Lightning, Strike. Ian Parton is the main creative force behind the band, but brought back guitarist Sam Dook and rapper Ninja for Semicircle.

The band’s previous album was 2015’s The Scene Between, which was essentially an Ian Parton solo project. A previous press release laid out the lineup for Semicircle: “Semicircle finds Parton collaborating with current live players Simone Odaranile (drums) and Angela 'Maki' Won-Yin Mak (vocals), as well as two original members, guitarist Sam Dook and rapper Ninja. Annelotte de Graaf (aka Amber Arcades), previous collaborator Julie Margat (aka Lispector), and a crew of unexpected musicians feature throughout.”

