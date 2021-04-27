News

The Goa Express Collaborate With Ride’s Mark Gardener On New Single "Second Time" is out now

Photography by Louis Butler



Under the Radar are big fans of Todmorden five-piece The Goa Express, and with good reason too. Having emerged from the same Calder Valley scene as The Orielles, Working Men’s Club and The Lounge Society, The Goa Express are fast becoming one of the most exciting young bands in the UK.

Last year’s “Be My Friend” single introduced them to a brand new audience while picking up glowing reviews along the way. So it shouldn’t come as any surprise the long-awaited follow-up “Second Time” is every bit as energetically vibrant. Mixed by Ride’s Mark Gardener, “Second Time” unpicks the imperfections of youth, not dwelling on mistakes, letting them run their course. No matter how foolish the deed, with allies by your side, all is well.

About “Second Time”, the band themselves - brothers James (guitar and vocals) and Joe Clarke (keys), Joey Stein (lead guitar), Naham Muzaffar (bass) and Sam Launder (drums) - have the following words to say:-

“Second Time is a song about young people making the same mistakes over and over and over again; a warming ballad which breaks aside from our live performances, foolishly thinking, that it’s able to mend itself.”

Here’s the video for the single, which is out on Ra-Ra Rok Records and available through all streaming sites or as a very limited edition seven inch via BANDCAMP.

The band have also announced a number of live dates (Covid permitting) for the second half of this year, calling in at the following:-

21st June - Manchester - Yes Basement

25th July - Oxford - Truck Festival

14th August - Lancaster - Lune Attack Festival

2nd September - Bedford - Esquires

3rd September - Dorset - End of the Road Festival

4th September - Manchester - Manchester Psych Fest

5th September - Warrington - Neighbourhood Weekender

24th September - Manchester - Yes Basement - SOLD OUT

25th September - Dublin - Eastbound w/ Odd Morris

7th October - Carlisle - Old Fire Station w/ The Magic Gang

8th October - Liverpool - Arts Club w/ The Magic Gang

10th October - Cardiff - Tramshed w/ The Magic Gang

11th October - Oxford - O2 Academy w/ The Magic Gang

12th October - Southampton - The 1865 w/ The Magic Gang

15th October - Margate - Elsewhere

22nd October - Norwich - Waterfront w/ The Magic Gang

