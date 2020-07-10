News

The Goa Express want to be your friends Psychedelic five-piece release new single

Photography by Louis Butler



We've been huge fans of sonic avengers The Goa Express since their headrush of a live set blew us away at 2018's Karmafest. Since then, their trajectory has moved in one direction: upwards. Which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that's heard their musical wares.

Hailing from the industrial towns of Burnley and Todmorden in the north west of England, the five-piece - brothers James Douglas (vocals & guitar) and Joe Clarke (keys), Joey Stein (guitar), Naham Muzaffar (bass) and Sam Launder (percussion) - have been regular features on the Manchester psychedelic rock scene. Honing their craft while amassing an audience of devoted followers culminating in them being taken on by Rough Trade Management alongside the likes of Shame and black midi.

Today sees the release of their new single, "Be My Friend". Following on from last summer's breakthrough 45 "The Day", "Be My Friend" was recorded in Sheffield with Ross Orton, whose previous production credits include Arctic Monkeys' A.M., The Fall's Your Future Our Clutter and Working Men's Club's forthcoming self-titled debut LP.

Described by the band as a song that "pushes the importance of friendship as something deeper while rejecting the falseness and flattery of the modern world." "Be My Friend" is available across all streaming formats, with the band going on to say it's about “taking a step away from those who’re always trying to get close to you and as both a shout out to individuality and an acceptance of rejection. It’s a dismissal of the modern world's hyper-connectivity and a return to privacy, rather than the involvement of everyone knowing everyone's business all of the time.”

Here's the video for "Be My Friend", which I'm sure you'll agree captures the essence and DIY aesthetic of a band firmly carving out an existence on their own uncompromising terms.