The Good Life Announce 16th Anniversary Tour for “Album of the Year” June and July Dates

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Celebrating notable anniversaries of albums with tours has been all the rage for a while now, but generally we're talking about the 10th, 20th, 25th, etc. anniversaries. The Good Life are bucking that trend, announcing a tour celebrating the sweet 16th birthday of their 2004 album, the amusingly titled Album of the Year (which was released by Saddle Creek). The U.S. shows happen this June and July. Check out all the dates below.

The band is a side-project of sorts for Cursive frontman Tim Kasher, but also features Stefanie Drootin, Ryan Fox, and Roger Lewis. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 6) at 12 p.m. local time.

The Good Life Tour Dates:

Fri-Jun-5th, Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda's ^

Sat-Jun-6th, Brooklyn, NY, Rough Trade ^

Sun-Jun-7th, Boston, MA, ONCE ^

Fri-Jun-12th, Seattle, WA, Tractor Tavern

Sat-Jun-13th, Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios

Fri-Jun-26th, San Diego, CA, The Casbah #

Sat-Jun-27th, Los Angeles, CA, The Bootleg Theater #

Sun-Jun-28th, San Francisco, CA, The Chapel #

Fri-Jul-3rd, Omaha, NE, The Waiting Room

Sat-Jul-4th, Maquoketa, IA, Codfish Hollow

Sun-Jul-5th, Chicago, IL, Sleeping Village



^ - with Big Nothing

# - with The New Trust

