News

All





The Goon Sax Announce Breakup The Band State That It “Feels Like a Happy Ending”

Photography by Hugo Nobay



Australian trio The Goon Sax have announced that they have officially broken up after nine years together. They have canceled upcoming shows where they were to open for Pavement and Interpol/Spoon, but have promised to play one or two more shows in Australia.

In a social media statement, the band state: “To all friends of the Goon Sax we have some bittersweet news…after nine years of giving it our everything we’ve decided to draw the curtain on this band. It’s taken us places stranger, more beautiful, and far beyond anything we could have imagined, and brought us to meeting and working with so many special and incredibly inspiring people. Our gratitude to everyone who’s been with us and allowed the madness of the last nine years to happen is far beyond anything we can palpably express. Although this means we won’t be doing our U.S. tour anymore, including the Interpol & Spoon tour and the Pavement shows, we promise we will play one or two more shows in Australia before we finally say goodnight. For us it feels like a happy ending. We love each other and we love you! Thank you for everything.”

The band’s label, Matador, later released a statement regarding the breakup: “Though we’re sad and disappointed by this news, we respect the band’s decision. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Louis, Riley and James and look forward to whatever they do next, individually or collectively.”

The Goon Sax released their last album, Mirror II, last year via Matador.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.