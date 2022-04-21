 The Goon Sax Share Cover of LEN’s “Steal My Sunshine” and Two New Songs | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 21st, 2022  
The Goon Sax Share Cover of LEN’s “Steal My Sunshine” and Two New Songs

All Taken From Deluxe Edition of Mirror II, Out Today on Matador

Apr 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by James Caswell
Australian trio The Goon Sax have shared a cover of LEN’s “Steal My Sunshine.” It is one of four bonus tracks included on the new deluxe edition of their most recent album, Mirror II, which is out today via Matador. Listen to the cover below, along with the other tracks.

Mirror II came out last July via Matador. It features the songs “In the Stone,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Psychic,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Desire,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Mirror II is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2018’s We’re Not Talking, which was released by Wichita.

Read our interview with The Goon Sax on We’re Not Talking.

