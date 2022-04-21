The Goon Sax Share Cover of LEN’s “Steal My Sunshine” and Two New Songs
All Taken From Deluxe Edition of Mirror II, Out Today on Matador
Apr 21, 2022
Photography by James Caswell
Australian trio The Goon Sax have shared a cover of LEN’s “Steal My Sunshine.” It is one of four bonus tracks included on the new deluxe edition of their most recent album, Mirror II, which is out today via Matador. Listen to the cover below, along with the other tracks.
Mirror II came out last July via Matador. It features the songs “In the Stone,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Psychic,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Desire,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Mirror II is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2018’s We’re Not Talking, which was released by Wichita.
Read our interview with The Goon Sax on We’re Not Talking.
