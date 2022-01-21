News

All





The Head and the Heart Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Album Title Track Every Shade of Blue Due Out April 29 via Reprise/Warner

Photography by Jacqueline Justice



The Head and the Heart have announced the release of a new album, Every Shade of Blue, due out April 29 via Reprise/Warner. In addition to sharing a video for the album’s title track, the band has also announced a tour in support of the album. View the Jacqueline Justice-directed video for “Every Shade of Blue” below, along with the album’s cover art and full list of tour dates.

In a press release, the band elaborates on their upcoming album: “Every Shade Of Blue conveys a spectrum of emotions and how we live with them. The closer we get the more shades we see. The more shades we see the more responsibility we hold. We all want to feel loved and protected. The question is will we be supported and seen by the ones we love in every shade of blue.”

They add: “It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over two and a half years since we last toured. We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”

The Head and the Heart’s most recent album, Signs of Light, came out in 2017 via Warner Bros.

The Head and the Heart 2022 Tour Dates:

5/20/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live *

5/22/22 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

5/24/22 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

5/25/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater *

5/27/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - STAGE AE *

5/28/22 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater *

5/29/22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

5/31/22 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

6/1/22 - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater at Look Park *

6/3/22 - Shelburne, VT - Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum *

6/4/22 - Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point *

6/6/22 - New York, NY - Pier 17 - The Rooftop *

6/9/22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

6/10/22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

8/2/22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

8/4/22 - Houston, TX - Lawn at White Oak ^

8/5/22 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

8/6/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion ^

8/8/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Venue to be announced at a later date ^

8/9/22 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

8/11/22 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park ^

8/16/22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield ^

8/18/22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ^

8/19/22 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre ^

8/20/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

8/22/22 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

9/14/22 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9/15/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

9/17/22 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater #

9/20/22 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

9/21/22 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

9/23/22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

9/27/22 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

9/29/22 - Detroit, MI - Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

9/30/22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

10/1/22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10/3/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

10/4/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

10/7/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory #

10/8/22 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park #

10/10/22 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company #

10/13/22 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

10/14/22 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

10/15/22 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #

* Jade Bird

^ Dawes

# Shakey Graves

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.