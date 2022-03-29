The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Shares Video for “Messing With the Details” and Announces Tour Dates
A Legacy of Rentals Due Out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers
Mar 29, 2022
Photography by D. James Goodwin
The Hold Steady’s frontman Craig Finn has shared a video for his latest single, “Messing With the Details.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, which will be out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers. He has also announced some new tour dates, a handful of live shows in June and July. View the video below, followed by the tour dates.
“Messing With the Details” was released this past Friday upon announcement of the new album, and was #1 on our Songs of the Week.
Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers Live Shows 2022:
June:
28 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
29 - Evanston, IL - SPACE
30 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
July:
1 - Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Angel Olsen Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “All the Good Times” (News) — Angel Olsen
- Premiere: Mama’s Broke Shares New Single “Narrow Line” (News) — Mama’s Broke
- Katy J Pearson Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Talk Over Town” (News) — Katy J Pearson
- Everything Everything Share Video for New Song “I Want a Love Like This” (News) — Everything Everything
- Warpaint Share Immersive Video for New Song “Stevie” (News) — Warpaint
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.