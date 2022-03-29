 The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Shares Video for “Messing With the Details” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 29th, 2022  
Subscribe

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Shares Video for “Messing With the Details” and Announces Tour Dates

A Legacy of Rentals Due Out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers

Mar 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by D. James Goodwin
Bookmark and Share


The Hold Steady’s frontman Craig Finn has shared a video for his latest single, “Messing With the Details.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, which will be out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers. He has also announced some new tour dates, a handful of live shows in June and July. View the video below, followed by the tour dates.

“Messing With the Details” was released this past Friday upon announcement of the new album, and was #1 on our Songs of the Week.

Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers Live Shows 2022:

June:

28 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
29 - Evanston, IL - SPACE
30 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

July:

1 - Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent