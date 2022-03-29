News

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Shares Video for “Messing With the Details” and Announces Tour Dates A Legacy of Rentals Due Out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers

Photography by D. James Goodwin



The Hold Steady’s frontman Craig Finn has shared a video for his latest single, “Messing With the Details.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, which will be out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers. He has also announced some new tour dates, a handful of live shows in June and July. View the video below, followed by the tour dates.

“Messing With the Details” was released this past Friday upon announcement of the new album, and was #1 on our Songs of the Week.

Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers Live Shows 2022:

June:



28 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

29 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

30 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest



July:



1 - Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel

