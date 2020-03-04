The Homesick Announce New Tour Dates, Including August U.S. Shows

News

Dutch trio The Homesick released a new album, The Big Exercise, last month via Sub Pop, the band's first for the Seattle label. Now they have announced some new tour dates, including some August U.S. ones. Check out all the dates below.

When The Big Exercise was announced the band shared a new song from it, "I Celebrate My Fantasy," which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, "Kaïn," which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, "Male Bonding," via a strange animated video for it.

The band's lineup is Jaap van der Velde, Erik Woudwijk, and Elias Elgersma. The Big Exercise is the band's second album, the follow-up to 2017's debut, Youth Hunt. The album's title is inspired by a passage in the Scott Walker-biography Deep Shade of Blue.

In a previous press release Van der Velde had this to say about some of the musical influences on the album: "When we were on tour in 2018, I bought Meredith Monk's Dolmen Music in Switzerland. Elias and I have been completely immersed in her music ever since. But also the work of Joan La Barbara for example, who also did things with extended vocal techniques, that was also quite vital to us. We discovered that the human voice offers so many beautiful elements that can still feel very physical and intrusive."

Summing up the album, Van der Velde said: "That's also a phenomenal aspect of the position we're now in as a band. I consider The Homesick a pop band first and foremost. If you'd introduce a late-era Scott Walker-record to a layman, it would likely fall on flat ears. But put it in the right scene of a good movie, and that person may finally understand its potential. The Homesick is allowed to play around in that pop framework, and the goal is to explore what's possible within it. You can do super radical and weird things, and at the same time convey it all as straightforward pop music. With this album, I hope people will hear things anew after multiple listens."

The Homesick Tour Dates:

Mar. 04 - Oberhausen, DE - Gdanska

Mar. 05 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Mar. 06 - Rotterdam, NL - WORM

Mar. 07 - Utrecht, NL - EKKO

Apr. 18 - Genk, BE - Little Waves Festival

Apr. 19 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms

Apr. 20 - Liverpool, UK - Shipping Forecast

Apr. 21 - Leeds, UK - Oporto

Apr. 22 - Brighton, UK - Prince Albert

Apr. 25 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Out of the Crowd Festival

Apr. 26 - Offenbach, DE - Hafen 2

May 02 - Paris, FR - Supersonic

Jun. 13 - Hilvarenbeek, NL - Best Kept Secret Festival

Aug. 03 - Seattle, WA - The Sunset Tavern

Aug. 05 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

Aug. 06 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer

Aug. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

Aug. 09 - San Diego, CA - Space Bar

Aug 10 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Aug. 12 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk (Inside).

Aug. 13 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Gallery

Aug. 14 - Memphis, TN - The Hi-Tone Cafe

Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL - The Beat Kitchen

Aug. 17 - Detroit, MI - Outer Limits Lounge

Aug. 18 - Toronto, ON - The Monarch

Aug. 19 - Montreal, QC - L' Esco

Aug. 21 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

Aug. 22 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Aug. 23 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

Aug. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

Aug. 25 - Washington, DC - DC9

