The Homesick Announce New Tour Dates, Including August U.S. Shows
The Big Exercise Out Now via Sub Pop
Dutch trio The Homesick released a new album, The Big Exercise, last month via Sub Pop, the band's first for the Seattle label. Now they have announced some new tour dates, including some August U.S. ones. Check out all the dates below.
Read our recent interview with The Homesick on The Big Exercise.
When The Big Exercise was announced the band shared a new song from it, "I Celebrate My Fantasy," which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, "Kaïn," which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, "Male Bonding," via a strange animated video for it.
The band's lineup is Jaap van der Velde, Erik Woudwijk, and Elias Elgersma. The Big Exercise is the band's second album, the follow-up to 2017's debut, Youth Hunt. The album's title is inspired by a passage in the Scott Walker-biography Deep Shade of Blue.
In a previous press release Van der Velde had this to say about some of the musical influences on the album: "When we were on tour in 2018, I bought Meredith Monk's Dolmen Music in Switzerland. Elias and I have been completely immersed in her music ever since. But also the work of Joan La Barbara for example, who also did things with extended vocal techniques, that was also quite vital to us. We discovered that the human voice offers so many beautiful elements that can still feel very physical and intrusive."
Summing up the album, Van der Velde said: "That's also a phenomenal aspect of the position we're now in as a band. I consider The Homesick a pop band first and foremost. If you'd introduce a late-era Scott Walker-record to a layman, it would likely fall on flat ears. But put it in the right scene of a good movie, and that person may finally understand its potential. The Homesick is allowed to play around in that pop framework, and the goal is to explore what's possible within it. You can do super radical and weird things, and at the same time convey it all as straightforward pop music. With this album, I hope people will hear things anew after multiple listens."
The Homesick Tour Dates:
Mar. 04 - Oberhausen, DE - Gdanska
Mar. 05 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Mar. 06 - Rotterdam, NL - WORM
Mar. 07 - Utrecht, NL - EKKO
Apr. 18 - Genk, BE - Little Waves Festival
Apr. 19 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms
Apr. 20 - Liverpool, UK - Shipping Forecast
Apr. 21 - Leeds, UK - Oporto
Apr. 22 - Brighton, UK - Prince Albert
Apr. 25 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Out of the Crowd Festival
Apr. 26 - Offenbach, DE - Hafen 2
May 02 - Paris, FR - Supersonic
Jun. 13 - Hilvarenbeek, NL - Best Kept Secret Festival
Aug. 03 - Seattle, WA - The Sunset Tavern
Aug. 05 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club
Aug. 06 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer
Aug. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
Aug. 09 - San Diego, CA - Space Bar
Aug 10 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
Aug. 12 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk (Inside).
Aug. 13 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Gallery
Aug. 14 - Memphis, TN - The Hi-Tone Cafe
Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL - The Beat Kitchen
Aug. 17 - Detroit, MI - Outer Limits Lounge
Aug. 18 - Toronto, ON - The Monarch
Aug. 19 - Montreal, QC - L' Esco
Aug. 21 - Boston, MA - The Middle East
Aug. 22 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
Aug. 23 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye
Aug. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
Aug. 25 - Washington, DC - DC9
