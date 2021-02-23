The Horrors Share New Single “Lout” from Upcoming EP of the Same Name

News

The Horrors have shared a video for a new single titled “Lout.” This marks the band’s first release of new music since their 2017 album V. The single is from an upcoming EP of the same name, which will be out on March 5 via Wolf Tone/Virgin. Hear the song and check out the EP’s cover art below.

Frontman Faris Badwan states in a press release: “‘Lout’ is about the relationship between choice and chance, compulsive risk-taking and pushing your luck. As a band, particularly live, we’ve always had an aggressive side, and as we began writing new songs, it became clear that we were heading in that direction.” Bassist Rhys Webb adds, “It’s the nastiest music we’ve made since Strange House. An intense barrage of industrial noise. A return to the spirit and attitude of our debut LP but blasted into the future.”

V made it to #17 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list.

Read our 2017 interview with The Horrors on V.

