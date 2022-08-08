News

The Joy Formidable Announce Deluxe Edition of "Into the Blue," Share New Track "Somewhere New" Into the Blue Deluxe Edition Due Out September 14 via Enci





Welsh rock band The Joy Formidable have announced the release of the deluxe edition of their most recent album, Into the Blue. They have also announced U.S. tour dates in support of the album and have shared a new track from the reissue, “Somewhere New.” Listen to the new song and view the deluxe edition’s cover art/tracklist along with a full list of upcoming tour dates below.

In a press release, the band’s Ritzy Bryan states: “We finally get to see you North American friends. We’ve missed you so much. It’s been almost three years since our last full length tour of the USA & Canada. The interim bore a new album, some beautiful online shows and a much grown back catalog within our TJF Music Club. We’ve been busy and connected but time to come together again, with gusto and a degree of madness with three packed months of headline, festival and support shows.”

Read our 2016 interview with The Joy Formidable on their album Hitch.

Into the Blue Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

1. Into the Blue

2. Chimes

3. Sevier

4. Interval

5. Farrago

6. Gotta Feed My Dog

7. Somewhere New

8. Bring It to the Front

9. Back to Nothing

10. Only Once

11. Left Too Soon

12. Adored or Bored

13. Csts

The Joy Formidable 2022 Tour Dates:

09.03- Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room +

09.04 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips +

09.06 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar +

09.07 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club +

09.09 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club +

09.11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom +

09.12 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage +

09.14 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s *

09.15 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater *

09.16 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live *

09.17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09.18 - Grand Rapids, RI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

09.20 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s *

09.21 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

09.22 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall *

09.25 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09.26 - Denver, CO @ Summit *

09.27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Even Center *

09.28 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

09.30 - Spokane, WA @Knitting Factory *

10.01 - Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theater *

10.03 - Reno, NV @ Cargo *

10.04 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst *

10.05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

10.06 - Venice, CA @ The Venice West

10.07 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Music Hall *

10.09 - Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater*

10.11 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater *

10.12 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater *

10.17 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *

10.18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

10.21 - Albany, NY @ The Hollow #

10.22 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge #

10.25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall #

10.27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

10.28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

10.29 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

10.31 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI #

11.01 - Univeristy City, MO @ Duck Room #

11.02 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room #

11.06 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

11.07 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studio #

11.09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

11.11 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets #

11.12 - San Diego, CA @ SODA Bar #

11.15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre #

* with The Front Bottoms

# with Cuffed Up

+ with Tres Leches

