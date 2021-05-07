News

The Joy Formidable Announce New Album, Share New Song “Back to Nothing” Into the Blue Due Out August 20 via Enci Records





Welsh rockers The Joy Formidable have announced a new album, Into the Blue, and shared a new song from it, “Back to Nothing.” Into the Blue is due out August 20 via Enci Records. Check out “Back to Nothing” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Back to Nothing’ takes a stance on self-compassion, realizing your worth and your boundaries and deciding not to give your love to an undeserving other.”

Into the Blue’s title track was shared in March via a video for it.

Enci Records is the U.S. label for the album, but in Europe it’s out on Full Time Hobby and it’s on Soundly Distro in the rest of the world.

Into the Blue follows the band’s 2018 album, AAARTH. The album was written in North Wales, but recorded in the band’s current home of Utah.

A press release says the album is “about opening your eyes to beauty and love again.”

Bryan adds: “Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way.”

The band also features Rhydian Dafydd and Matt Thomas.

Read our 2016 interview with The Joy Formidable on Hitch.

Into the Blue Tracklist:

1. Into the Blue

2. Chimes

3. Sevier

4. Interval

5. Farrago

6. Gotta Feed My Dog

7. Somewhere New

8. Bring It to the Front

9. Back to Nothing

10. Only Once

11. Left Too Soon

