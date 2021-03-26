News







The Joy Formidable Share Video for New Song “Into the Blue” Their First New Single Since 2018’s AAARTH





Welsh rockers The Joy Formidable have shared a brand new song, “Into the Blue,” via a video for the track. It’s the band’s first new single since their 2018 album, AAARTH. Watch the video, which the band self-directed, below.

The song was written in Wales, but recorded in the band’s current home of Utah.

Lead singer/guitarist Ritzy Bryan had this to say about the single in a press release: “‘Into the Blue’ is about surrendering to love and magic. Having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected. It’s about opening your eyes to beauty and love again. Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way.”

Of the video, Bryan adds: “I am always daydreaming in the bathtub between recordings. That diffuse thinking where your mind wanders freely - I always finish songs when I’m in that state. The idea that your imagination, that escape into another, deeper world can sometimes create a stronger connection with yourself.”

