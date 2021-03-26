 The Joy Formidable Share Video for New Song “Into the Blue” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, March 26th, 2021  
The Joy Formidable Share Video for New Song “Into the Blue”

Their First New Single Since 2018’s AAARTH

Mar 26, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Welsh rockers The Joy Formidable have shared a brand new song, “Into the Blue,” via a video for the track. It’s the band’s first new single since their 2018 album, AAARTH. Watch the video, which the band self-directed, below.

The song was written in Wales, but recorded in the band’s current home of Utah.

Lead singer/guitarist Ritzy Bryan had this to say about the single in a press release: “‘Into the Blue’ is about surrendering to love and magic. Having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected. It’s about opening your eyes to beauty and love again. Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way.”

Of the video, Bryan adds: “I am always daydreaming in the bathtub between recordings. That diffuse thinking where your mind wanders freely - I always finish songs when I’m in that state. The idea that your imagination, that escape into another, deeper world can sometimes create a stronger connection with yourself.”

Read our 2016 interview with The Joy Formidable on Hitch.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Most Recent