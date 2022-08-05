 The Killers Share New Single “boy” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 5th, 2022  
The Killers Share New Single “boy”

Out Now via Island

Aug 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Anton Corbijn
The Killers have shared a new single, “boy.” It is the band’s first new music since the release of their latest album, Pressure Machine. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman Brandon Flowers states: “This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic. I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘boy,’ I want to reach out and tell myself—and my sons—to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”

“Boy” was produced by The Killers alongside Stuart Price and Shawn Everett.

Pressure Machine was released last year via Island.



