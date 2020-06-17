News

The Killers Share New Song “My Own Soul’s Warning” The Latest Single From Imploding the Mirage





The Killers have shared a new single, “My Own Soul’s Warning.” It’s the latest single to be taken from their forthcoming album, Imploding the Mirage, which was due out in May but was then pushed back “due to delays in finalizing the album.” “My Own Soul’s Warning” is another rousing anthem from the band, but one with a decided Bossgaze feel, like a poppier track from The War on Drugs. Listen below.

Imploding the Mirage is the follow-up to 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful. The band produced it with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, recording it in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah. The album features several notable special guests, including: Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills, and Lucius.

Previously they shared the album’s “Caution” and “Fire In Bone.” Then they performed “Caution” remotely on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Killers 2021 UK Tour Dates:

Tuesday 25th May 2021 DONCASTER, KEEPMOAT STADIUM **

Thursday 27th May 2021 BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM ##

Saturday 29th May 2021 COVENTRY, RICOH STADIUM ##

Monday 31st May 2021 SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY’S STADIUM **

Wednesday 2nd June 2021 NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM **

Friday 4th June 2021 LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^

Saturday 5th June 2021 LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^

Tuesday 8th June 2021 FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM **

Thursday 10th June 2021 MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM ##

Saturday 12th June 2021 MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD **

Tuesday 15th June 2021 DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE^^

Wednesday 16th June 2021 DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^



** = with Blossoms

^^ = with Sam Fender

## = with Manic Street Preachers

