The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “The One”

The Lemon Twigs (aka brothers Brian and Michael D'Addario) have announced a new album, Songs For the General Public, and shared its first single, "The One," via a video for the new song. Songs For the General Public is due out May 1 via 4AD. Michael Hili directed the video for "The One," which features the brothers on the campaign trail. Watch it below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art.

Songs For the General Public is the band's third album, the follow-up to 2018's concept musical, Go to School. The D'Addario's self-produced the album and recorded it in their Long Island home studio, at Sonora Studios in Los Angeles, and at New York City's Electric Lady.

The Lemon Twigs released their debut album, Do Hollywood, in 2016 on 4AD. Read our 2016 interview with The Lemon Twigs in our Pleased to Meet You section.

Songs For the General Public Tracklist:

1. Hell On Wheels

2. Live In Favor of Tomorrow

3. No One Holds You (Closer Than the One You Haven't Met)

4. Fight

5. Somebody Loving You

6. Moon

7. The One

8. Only a Fool

9. Hog

10. Why Do Lovers Own Each Other?

11. Leather Together

12. Ashamed

