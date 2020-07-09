News

All





The Lemon Twigs Share New Song “Live in Favor of Tomorrow” Songs For the General Public Due Out August 21 via 4AD





The Lemon Twigs (aka brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario) are releasing a new album, Songs For the General Public, on August 21 via 4AD. Now they have shared another song from it, “Live in Favor of Tomorrow,” which is another delicious slice of the retro rock pie and a press release says “brings you close enough to God to slap him five.” Listen below.

The press release amusingly hypes up the song like this: “The Lemon Twigs have done it again with another shot of adrenaline straight into the vein of the American pop scene. ‘Live in Favor of Tomorrow’ is a euphoric dance in the clouds which brings you close enough to God to slap him five. Time is an antiquated illusion when you play this puppy loud. Judy Garland twerks on Galileo to the sound of jangly guitars and drumming we haven’t heard since Jerry Lewis jammed with Lars Ulrich at Woodstock 2069. Every-day horror is a day at the beach in the land of the infinite. Is that a mushroom cloud, or the Buddha doing a cannonball at his holy summer pool party? These are the kinds of thoughts likely to ripple through your mind during the song’s relentless 3 minutes and 24 seconds. So take your shirt off and take a dive into infinity with The chosen Lemon Twigs.”

Songs For the General Public was originally due out May 1, but was postponed due to COVID-19. Previously the band shared its first single, “The One,” via a video for the new song that featured the brothers on the campaign trail. “The One” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Moon.”

Songs For the General Public is the band’s third album, the follow-up to 2018’s concept musical, Go to School. The D’Addario’s self-produced the album and recorded it in their Long Island home studio, at Sonora Studios in Los Angeles, and at New York City’s Electric Lady.

The Lemon Twigs released their debut album, Do Hollywood, in 2016 on 4AD. Read our 2016 interview with The Lemon Twigs in our Pleased to Meet You section.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.