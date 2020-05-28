News

The Lemon Twigs Share New Song “Moon” Songs For the General Public Due Out August 21 via 4AD

Photography by Michael Hill



The Lemon Twigs (aka brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario) are releasing a new album, Songs For the General Public, on August 21 via 4AD. Now they have shared another song from it, “Moon,” which a press release says has hints of Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel. Listen to the retro goodness below.

Songs For the General Public was originally due out May 1, but was postponed due to COVID-19. Previously the band shared its first single, “The One,” via a video for the new song that featured the brothers on the campaign trail. “The One” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Songs For the General Public is the band’s third album, the follow-up to 2018’s concept musical, Go to School. The D’Addario’s self-produced the album and recorded it in their Long Island home studio, at Sonora Studios in Los Angeles, and at New York City’s Electric Lady.

The Lemon Twigs released their debut album, Do Hollywood, in 2016 on 4AD. Read our 2016 interview with The Lemon Twigs in our Pleased to Meet You section.

