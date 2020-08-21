 The Lemon Twigs – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, August 21st, 2020  
The Lemon Twigs – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It

Songs For the General Public Out Now via 4AD

Aug 21, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
The Lemon Twigs (aka brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario) have released a new album, Songs For the General Public, today via 4AD. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Also, today we posted our review of the album and you can read that here

Plus, earlier this week the band performed the album’s “Hell on Wheels” for Late Night With Seth Meyers and you can watch that performance below too.

Songs For the General Public was originally due out May 1, but was postponed due to COVID-19. Previously the band shared its first single, “The One,” via a video for the new song that featured the brothers on the campaign trail. “The One” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Moon.” That was followed by another new song, “Live in Favor of Tomorrow.” 

Songs For the General Public is the band’s third album, the follow-up to 2018’s concept musical, Go to School. The D’Addario’s self-produced the album and recorded it in their Long Island home studio, at Sonora Studios in Los Angeles, and at New York City’s Electric Lady. 

The Lemon Twigs released their debut album, Do Hollywood, in 2016 on 4AD. Read our 2016 interview with The Lemon Twigs in our Pleased to Meet You section.

