The Libertines Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of “Up the Bracket” Due Out on October 21 via Rough Trade

Photography by Roger Sargent



The Libertines have announced a 20th anniversary reissue box set of their album Up the Bracket. It will feature the remastered original album in addition to 65 previously unreleased recordings, a live video, and a 60 page book featuring interviews with the band and photos. It will be out on October 21 via Rough Trade. The band will also be performing the album in full for several U.K. shows this summer. View the reissue tracklist/cover art and the full list of tour dates below.

The Libertines’ most recent studio album, Anthems for Doomed Youth, came out in 2015 via Harvest.

Up The Bracket Super Deluxe Edition Track Details

• Vinyl 1 ‘Up The Bracket’ Remastered 2022 (Black Vinyl)

1. Vertigo

2. Death On The Stairs

3. Horrorshow

4. Time For Heroes

5. Boys In The Band

6. Radio America

7. Up The Bracket

8. Tell The King

9. The Boy Looked At Johnny

10. Begging

11. The Good Old Days

12. I Get Along

• Vinyl 2 - ‘100 Club Live 4/10/02’ (White Vinyl)

1. Horrorshow

2. Vertigo

3. The Delaney

4. What A Waster

5. Begging

6. Time For Heroes

7. Death On The Stairs

8. Boys In The Band

9. I Get Along

• Vinyl 3 - ‘Unheard Demos 2002’

1. Vertigo (Demo)

2. The Boy Looked At Johnny (Demo)

3. Death On The Stairs

4. All At Sea (Demo)

5. Wolfman (Demo)

6. Horror Show

7. Plan A (Demo)

• 7” Vinyl - Up The Bracket (Blue Vinyl)

A. ‘Up The Bracket’ AA. ‘Boys In The Band’

• 7” Vinyl - Time For Heroes (Red Vinyl)

A. ‘Time For Heroes’ B. ‘The 7 Deadly Sins (demo)’

• CD 1 – Album Studio Outtakes

1. Up The Bracket – Take 4

2. Vertigo – Take 2

3. The Ha Ha Wall – Take 1

4. Horror Show – Take 3

5. Bangkok – Take 1

6. Time For Heroes – Take 3

7. Begging – Take 1

8. What A Waster – Take 1

9. Breck Road Lover – Take 1

10. Never Never – Take 2

11. Tell The King – Take 1

12. The Domestic – Take 1

13. Don’t Talk To Me - Take 1

14. The Wolfman – Take 2

15. Radio America – Take 2

16. The Good Old Days – Take 1

17. The 7 Deadly Sins – Take 3

18. Sweets – Take 4

19. Mocking Bird – Take 6

20. Boys In The Band – Take 1

21. Skag & Bone Man – Take 2

• CD 2 – Demos/Radio Sessions/B-Sides/Live etc -

1. Vertigo – Demo

2. The Boy Looked At Johnny - Demo

3. Death On The Stairs - Demo

4. Horror Show - Demo

5. All At Sea (Misty) - Demo

6. Wolfman - Demo

7. Plan A – Demo

8. Up The Bracket – Evening Session

9. Boys In The Band – Evening Session

10. Time For Heroes – Evening Session

11. I Get Along/Mayday – Evening Session

12. Jo Whiley – Christmas Live Lounge

13. Skag & Bone Man – Up The Bracket B-Side

14. The Delaney - Up The Bracket B-Side

15. Plan A - Up The Bracket B-Side

16. General Smuts (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side

17. Bangkok (Demo) – Time For Heroes – B-Side

18. Mr. Finnegan (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side

19. Sally Brown (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side

20. The 7 Deadly Sins (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side

21. Up The Bracket – Live at The ICA – 3/6/02

22. Mayday – Live at Nottingham Rock City – 30/10/02

23. Begging - Live at Divan Du Monde, paris – 7/11/02

24. The Boy Looked At Johnny – Live at Divan Du Monde, Paris – 7/11/02

25. Death On The Stairs – Alt Guitar Version

• DVD

HD Videos of Up The Bracket, Time For Heroes and I Get Along. Later with Jools Holland 2002 - Up The Bracket & Time For Heroes. Top Of The Pops 2003 - Time For Heroes and exclusive bonus footage.

Exclusive Extras.

• Cassette – Early Demos

1. I Get Along – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

2. Time For Heroes – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

3. Never Never – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

4. Horror Show – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

5. Boys In The Band – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

6. Up The Bracket – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

7. Begging - 01/02 – Nomis Demo

8. What A Waster - 01/02 – Nomis Demo

9. Skint & minted - 01/02 – Nomis Demo

10. General Smuts - 01/02 – Nomis Demo

11. Bangkok - 01/02 – Nomis Demo

12. Mayday - 01/02 – Nomis Demo

13. Mr Finnegan - 01/02 – Nomis Demo

14. Tell The King – 25/1/02 - Demo

15. Death On The Stairs – 25/1/02 – Demo

16. Time For Heroes – 1/3/02 - Demo

17. I Get Along – 1/3/02 - Demo

18. Horror Show – 1/3/02 – Demo

19. Boys In The Band – 1/3/02 - Demo

20. General Smuts – 1/3/02 – Demo

The Libertines 2022 Tour Dates:

June 11th Newcastle, UK @ Rock n Roll Circus

June 24th Pilton, Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival SOLD OUT

July 1st Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

July 23rd London, UK @ Wembley Arena

July 30th Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy SOLD OUT

August 5th Cardiff, UK @ University Great Hall

August 6th Bingley, UK @ Bingley Weekender

August 8th Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy

August 28th Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

September 2nd Coventry, UK @ Godiva Festival

