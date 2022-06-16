The Libertines Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of “Up the Bracket”
Due Out on October 21 via Rough Trade
Jun 16, 2022
Photography by Roger Sargent
The Libertines have announced a 20th anniversary reissue box set of their album Up the Bracket. It will feature the remastered original album in addition to 65 previously unreleased recordings, a live video, and a 60 page book featuring interviews with the band and photos. It will be out on October 21 via Rough Trade. The band will also be performing the album in full for several U.K. shows this summer. View the reissue tracklist/cover art and the full list of tour dates below.
The Libertines’ most recent studio album, Anthems for Doomed Youth, came out in 2015 via Harvest.
Up The Bracket Super Deluxe Edition Track Details
• Vinyl 1 ‘Up The Bracket’ Remastered 2022 (Black Vinyl)
1. Vertigo
2. Death On The Stairs
3. Horrorshow
4. Time For Heroes
5. Boys In The Band
6. Radio America
7. Up The Bracket
8. Tell The King
9. The Boy Looked At Johnny
10. Begging
11. The Good Old Days
12. I Get Along
• Vinyl 2 - ‘100 Club Live 4/10/02’ (White Vinyl)
1. Horrorshow
2. Vertigo
3. The Delaney
4. What A Waster
5. Begging
6. Time For Heroes
7. Death On The Stairs
8. Boys In The Band
9. I Get Along
• Vinyl 3 - ‘Unheard Demos 2002’
1. Vertigo (Demo)
2. The Boy Looked At Johnny (Demo)
3. Death On The Stairs
4. All At Sea (Demo)
5. Wolfman (Demo)
6. Horror Show
7. Plan A (Demo)
• 7” Vinyl - Up The Bracket (Blue Vinyl)
A. ‘Up The Bracket’ AA. ‘Boys In The Band’
• 7” Vinyl - Time For Heroes (Red Vinyl)
A. ‘Time For Heroes’ B. ‘The 7 Deadly Sins (demo)’
• CD 1 – Album Studio Outtakes
1. Up The Bracket – Take 4
2. Vertigo – Take 2
3. The Ha Ha Wall – Take 1
4. Horror Show – Take 3
5. Bangkok – Take 1
6. Time For Heroes – Take 3
7. Begging – Take 1
8. What A Waster – Take 1
9. Breck Road Lover – Take 1
10. Never Never – Take 2
11. Tell The King – Take 1
12. The Domestic – Take 1
13. Don’t Talk To Me - Take 1
14. The Wolfman – Take 2
15. Radio America – Take 2
16. The Good Old Days – Take 1
17. The 7 Deadly Sins – Take 3
18. Sweets – Take 4
19. Mocking Bird – Take 6
20. Boys In The Band – Take 1
21. Skag & Bone Man – Take 2
• CD 2 – Demos/Radio Sessions/B-Sides/Live etc -
1. Vertigo – Demo
2. The Boy Looked At Johnny - Demo
3. Death On The Stairs - Demo
4. Horror Show - Demo
5. All At Sea (Misty) - Demo
6. Wolfman - Demo
7. Plan A – Demo
8. Up The Bracket – Evening Session
9. Boys In The Band – Evening Session
10. Time For Heroes – Evening Session
11. I Get Along/Mayday – Evening Session
12. Jo Whiley – Christmas Live Lounge
13. Skag & Bone Man – Up The Bracket B-Side
14. The Delaney - Up The Bracket B-Side
15. Plan A - Up The Bracket B-Side
16. General Smuts (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side
17. Bangkok (Demo) – Time For Heroes – B-Side
18. Mr. Finnegan (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side
19. Sally Brown (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side
20. The 7 Deadly Sins (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side
21. Up The Bracket – Live at The ICA – 3/6/02
22. Mayday – Live at Nottingham Rock City – 30/10/02
23. Begging - Live at Divan Du Monde, paris – 7/11/02
24. The Boy Looked At Johnny – Live at Divan Du Monde, Paris – 7/11/02
25. Death On The Stairs – Alt Guitar Version
• DVD
HD Videos of Up The Bracket, Time For Heroes and I Get Along. Later with Jools Holland 2002 - Up The Bracket & Time For Heroes. Top Of The Pops 2003 - Time For Heroes and exclusive bonus footage.
Exclusive Extras.
• Cassette – Early Demos
1. I Get Along – 12/01 – Nomis Demo
2. Time For Heroes – 12/01 – Nomis Demo
3. Never Never – 12/01 – Nomis Demo
4. Horror Show – 12/01 – Nomis Demo
5. Boys In The Band – 12/01 – Nomis Demo
6. Up The Bracket – 01/02 – Nomis Demo
7. Begging - 01/02 – Nomis Demo
8. What A Waster - 01/02 – Nomis Demo
9. Skint & minted - 01/02 – Nomis Demo
10. General Smuts - 01/02 – Nomis Demo
11. Bangkok - 01/02 – Nomis Demo
12. Mayday - 01/02 – Nomis Demo
13. Mr Finnegan - 01/02 – Nomis Demo
14. Tell The King – 25/1/02 - Demo
15. Death On The Stairs – 25/1/02 – Demo
16. Time For Heroes – 1/3/02 - Demo
17. I Get Along – 1/3/02 - Demo
18. Horror Show – 1/3/02 – Demo
19. Boys In The Band – 1/3/02 - Demo
20. General Smuts – 1/3/02 – Demo
The Libertines 2022 Tour Dates:
June 11th Newcastle, UK @ Rock n Roll Circus
June 24th Pilton, Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival SOLD OUT
July 1st Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
July 23rd London, UK @ Wembley Arena
July 30th Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy SOLD OUT
August 5th Cardiff, UK @ University Great Hall
August 6th Bingley, UK @ Bingley Weekender
August 8th Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
August 28th Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival
September 2nd Coventry, UK @ Godiva Festival
