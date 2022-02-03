News

All





The Linda Lindas Announce Debut Album, Share Title Track “Growing Up” and Perform on “James Corden” Growing Up Due Out April 8 on Epitaph; Tour Dates Also Announced

Photography by Zen Sekizawa



L.A.-based punk band The Linda Lindas have announced the release of their debut album, Growing Up, which will be out on April 8 via Epitaph. The band have also shared a video for the album’s title track, and performed it last night on The Late Late Show with James Corden. View the Humberto Leon-directed video for “Growing Up” below along with the live performance, the album’s tracklist/cover art, and a list of tour dates for the band.

In a press release, director Leon states: “Directing my first video for The Linda Lindas was a dream come true because I love the message and voice the girls have, and I am a true fan. I was really inspired by the girl’s love of cats and wanted to take that to the next level and so the video is a conversation about turning points in their lives all being viewed through the gaze of their cats. It creates a narrative of whether the cats want to trade places with the girls or vice-a-versa.

“This video was extra special because I worked with the girls on designing the outfits with Batsheva, styling the looks with Rodarte and Warby Parker. The entire video was a collaboration between me and the girls. By shooting the video on iPhone 13 Pro Max, it created an intimacy with the video that felt like we were listening in on a day in the life of The Linda Lindas.”

The Linda Lindas 2022 Tour Dates:

Feb 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s *

Apr 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

Apr 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

Apr 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

Apr 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Apr 28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Apr 29 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Apr 3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Oct 22-23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

*w/ The Beths

#w/ Jawbreaker

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.