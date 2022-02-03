 The Linda Lindas Announce Debut Album, Share Title Track “Growing Up” and Perform on “James Corden” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 3rd, 2022  
The Linda Lindas Announce Debut Album, Share Title Track “Growing Up” and Perform on “James Corden”

Growing Up Due Out April 8 on Epitaph; Tour Dates Also Announced

Feb 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Zen Sekizawa
L.A.-based punk band The Linda Lindas have announced the release of their debut album, Growing Up, which will be out on April 8 via Epitaph. The band have also shared a video for the album’s title track, and performed it last night on The Late Late Show with James Corden. View the Humberto Leon-directed video for “Growing Up” below along with the live performance, the album’s tracklist/cover art, and a list of tour dates for the band.

In a press release, director Leon states: “Directing my first video for The Linda Lindas was a dream come true because I love the message and voice the girls have, and I am a true fan. I was really inspired by the girl’s love of cats and wanted to take that to the next level and so the video is a conversation about turning points in their lives all being viewed through the gaze of their cats. It creates a narrative of whether the cats want to trade places with the girls or vice-a-versa.

“This video was extra special because I worked with the girls on designing the outfits with Batsheva, styling the looks with Rodarte and Warby Parker. The entire video was a collaboration between me and the girls. By shooting the video on iPhone 13 Pro Max, it created an intimacy with the video that felt like we were listening in on a day in the life of The Linda Lindas.”

The Linda Lindas 2022 Tour Dates:

Feb 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s *
Apr 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #
Apr 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #
Apr 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #
Apr 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #
Apr 28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #
Apr 29 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #
Apr 3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #
Oct 22-23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

*w/ The Beths
#w/ Jawbreaker

