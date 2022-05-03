The Linda Lindas Performed “Oh!” on “The Tonight Show” and Have Announced Some New Tour Dates

News

L.A.-based teenage punk band The Linda Lindas released their debut album, Growing Up, last month via Epitaph (stream it here). Last night they were the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they gave a spirited performance of the album’s “Oh!” With drummer Mila de la Garza being only 11, that makes her the youngest musical performer ever on The Tonight Show. The band have also announced some new tour dates, including shows with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast, as well as some festival dates. Check out the performance below, followed by the tour dates.

Read our recent interview with the band on Growing Up.

The Linda Lindas consists of four teenaged family members and friends: sisters Mila de la Garza (drummer, 11) and Lucia de la Garza (guitar, 14), cousin Eloise Wong (bass, 13), and family friend Bela Salazar (guitar, 17). They initially started as a New Wave covers band at Girlschool LA in 2018, with the help of Kristin Kontrol (aka Kristin Gundred of Dum Dum Girls). Then they developed their own sound and original songs, inspired by riot grrrl and punk, and self-released their debut EP. A video of their performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” for the Los Angeles Public Library in May 2021 went viral, setting the stage for their debut album.

Upon announcement of the album in February, the band shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in March they shared another single from the album, “Talking to Myself.”

The Linda Lindas Tour Dates:

July 2 - Oakland, CA - Mosswood Meltdown

July 11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

July 12 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown *

July 14 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre *

July 15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *

July 17 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Brewery *

July 20 - Washington, DC - Black Cat !

July 21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore !

July 24 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

Aug 20 - Tokyo, JP - Summer Sonic

Aug 21 - Osaka, JP - Summer Sonic

Oct 1 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium #

Oct 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl *#

Oct 22, 23 & 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

* w/ Japanese Breakfast

! w/ BACCHAE

# w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs

