The Linda Lindas Share Cover of The Go-Go’s “Tonite” Growing Up Out Now via Epitaph

Photography by Zac Farro



L.A.-based teenage punk band The Linda Lindas have shared a cover of The Go-Go’s 1981 song “Tonite.” Listen below.

In a press release, the band state: “The Linda Lindas started out as a cover band, and we’ve played more songs by The Go-Go’s than anyone else. And even after we started to write our own songs, we never stopped playing ‘Tonite.’ We love the idea of us going out and owning our town, and ‘Tonite’ is as fun to play as it is empowering—especially the part where we all sing together. ‘We rule the streets tonite until the morning light’ and so should our fans. Because the cover is such a hit at shows, we decided to record a studio version to pay tribute to the greatest all-female rock band of all time, a crucial part of the L.A. punk scene, and our heroes.”

The Linda Lindas released their debut album, Growing Up, earlier this year via Epitaph. Read our recent interview with the band on Growing Up.

