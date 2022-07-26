 The Linda Lindas Share Cover of The Go-Go’s “Tonite” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 26th, 2022  
Subscribe

The Linda Lindas Share Cover of The Go-Go’s “Tonite”

Growing Up Out Now via Epitaph

Jul 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Zac Farro
Bookmark and Share


L.A.-based teenage punk band The Linda Lindas have shared a cover of The Go-Go’s 1981 song “Tonite.” Listen below.

In a press release, the band state: “The Linda Lindas started out as a cover band, and we’ve played more songs by The Go-Go’s than anyone else. And even after we started to write our own songs, we never stopped playing ‘Tonite.’ We love the idea of us going out and owning our town, and ‘Tonite’ is as fun to play as it is empowering—especially the part where we all sing together. ‘We rule the streets tonite until the morning light’ and so should our fans. Because the cover is such a hit at shows, we decided to record a studio version to pay tribute to the greatest all-female rock band of all time, a crucial part of the L.A. punk scene, and our heroes.”

The Linda Lindas released their debut album, Growing Up, earlier this year via Epitaph. Read our recent interview with the band on Growing Up.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent