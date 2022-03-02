News

The Linda Lindas Share Video for New Single “Talking to Myself” Growing Up Due Out April 8 on Epitaph

Photography by Zen Sekizawa



L.A.-based punk band The Linda Lindas have shared a video for their new single “Talking to Myself.” It is the latest single release from their forthcoming debut album, Growing Up, which will be out on April 8 via Epitaph. View the Ryan Baxley-directed video below.

In a press release, band member Lucia de la Garza states: “The song is about the spiral you go into when you’re lonely. You start to question yourself and all the decisions you’ve made. I’m always looking back on conversations and going ‘Oh, I should have said this, I should have said that.’ But it’s also about needing other people, not just for reassurance, but because we’ve all learned from the pandemic that you need other people to talk to in order to stay sane.”

Upon announcement of the album last month, the band shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week.

