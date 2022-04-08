News

The Linda Lindas – Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Interview with the Band Growing Up Out Now via Epitaph

Photography by Zac Farro



L.A.-based punk band The Linda Lindas have released their debut album, Growing Up, today via Epitaph. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Also, on Tuesday we posted our new interview with the band on the album. Stream the album below and read the interview here. Also below are the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The Linda Lindas consists of four teenaged family members and friends: sisters Mila de la Garza (drummer, 11) and Lucia de la Garza (guitar, 14), cousin Eloise Wong (bass, 13), and family friend Bela Salazar (guitar, 17). They initially started as a New Wave covers band at Girlschool LA in 2018, with the help of Kristin Kontrol (aka Kristin Gundred of Dum Dum Girls). Then they developed their own sound and original songs, inspired by riot grrrl and punk, and self-released their debut EP. A video of their performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” for the Los Angeles Public Library in May 2021 went viral, setting the stage for their debut album.

Upon announcement of the album in February, the band shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in March they shared another single from the album, “Talking to Myself.”

The Linda Lindas Tour Dates:

Apr 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour - SOLD OUT

Apr 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza # - SOLD OUT

Apr 28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza # - SOLD OUT

Apr 29 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza # - SOLD OUT

Apr 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza # - SOLD OUT

May 1 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge - SOLD OUT

July 2 - Oakland, CA - Mosswood Meltdown

Aug 20 - Tokyo, JP - Summer Sonic

Aug 21 - Osaka, JP - Summer Sonic

Oct 22, 23 & 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival



# w/ Jawbreaker

