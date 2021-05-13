News

The Luvmenauts Share New Single “Follow Your IC 1805” In Space Coming July 2nd Via Do Right Music





One of the beauties of writing about music is that you get to hear a lot of it. A lot of it. After a while, it gets to be a challenge for a band or a song to come along and really stand out from the crowd. But that’s exactly what eclectic Canadian collective The Luvmenauts do. Who wouldn’t fall for their brand of skewed and ultra-intelligent jazz-funk, which contains just enough street-wise pop nous to appeal to a casual listener, before pulling the said listener into the band’s swirling universe full of life. You might start off a casual listener, scrolling on by on Under the Radar’s site but we bet it won’t stay that way for long.

The band’s new single, ‘Follow Your IC 1805’, finds the band pledging their allegiance to the American spaghetti western with verb’d out acoustic riffs & drippy electric guitar solos, a not-so-subtle nod to Ennio Morricone & The Ventures. Find out more on their upcoming album, In Space, coming July 2nd.

Talking about the new single, the band say, “we recorded this track at our Toronto studio on a cold winter night last year…adding the final touches at our home studios throughout the spring. Follow Your IC 1805 captures the feeling of walking down a ghost town’s main drag on an unfamiliar planet. It’s the underscore to a gunfight at high noon - but there’s two suns in the sky and your revolver is set to stun.” Check out the song below and watch for In Space, coming July 2nd.

