The Magnetic Fields Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “The Day the Politicians Died” Quickies Due Out May 15 via Nonesuch





Stephin Merritt's The Magnetic Fields have announced a new album, Quickies, and shared its first single, "The Day the Politicians Died," via a video for the track. They have also announced some residencies in various cities. Quickies is due out May 15 via Nonesuch and will be released on vinyl as five EPs or as one CD (plus digitally). The tracklist includes 28 songs in all, each under three minutes long. Check out "The Day the Politicians Died" video below, followed by the album's tracklist, as well as the tour dates. Above is the cover art. This is all via Pitchfork, who reported the news.

Quickies features Merritt's bandmates Sam Davol, Claudia Gonson, Shirley Simms, and John Woo. The album also features Chris Ewen, Daniel Handler, and Pinky Weitzman. The Magnetic Fields' last album was 2017's 50 Song Memoir.

Merritt had this to say in a statement about the album: "I've been reading a lot of very short fiction, and I enjoyed writing 101 Two-Letter Words, the poetry book about the shortest words you can use in Scrabble. And I've been listening to a lot of French baroque harpsichord music. Harpsichord doesn't lend itself to languor. So I've been thinking about one instrument at a time, playing for about a minute or so and then stopping, and I've been thinking of narratives that are only a few lines long.

"Also, I had been using a lot of small notebooks, so when I reach the bottom of the page, I've only gone a short way. Now that I'm working on a different album, I'm enforcing a large notebook rule so that I don't do Quickies twice in a row."

Quickies Tracklist:

01 Castles of America

02 The Biggest Tits in History

03 The Day the Politicians Died

04 Castle Down a Dirt Road

05 Bathroom Quickie

06 My Stupid Boyfriend

07 Love Gone Wrong

08 Favorite Bar

09 Kill a Man a Week

10 Kraftwerk in a Blackout

11 When She Plays the Toy Piano

12 Death Pact (Let's Make A)

13 I've Got a Date with Jesus

14 Come, Life, Shaker Life!

15 (I Want to Join A) Biker Gang

16 Rock 'n' Roll Guy

17 You've Got a Friend in Beelzebub

18 Let's Get Drunk Again (And Get Divorced)

19 The Best Cup of Coffee in Tennessee

20 When the Brat Upstairs Got a Drum Kit

21 The Price You Pay

22 The Boy in the Corner

23 Song of the Ant

24 I Wish I Had Fangs and a Tail

25 Evil Rhythm

26 She Says Hello

27 The Little Robot Girl

28 I Wish I Were a Prostitute Again

The Magnetic Fields Tour Dates:

06-01 Chicago, IL - City Winery

06-02 Chicago, IL - City Winery

06-03 Chicago, IL - City Winery

06-04 Chicago, IL - City Winery

06-06 Nashville, TN - City Winery

06-08 Atlanta, GA - City Winery

06-09 Atlanta, GA - City Winery

06-11 Boston, MA - City Winery

06-12 Boston, MA - City Winery

06-13 Boston, MA - City Winery

06-19 Washington, DC - City Winery

06-20 Washington, DC - City Winery

06-21 Washington, DC - City Winery

06-24 Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

06-25 Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

06-26 Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

06-28 New York, NY - City Winery

06-29 New York, NY - City Winery

06-30 New York, NY - City Winery

07-01 New York, NY - City Winery

