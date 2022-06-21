The Mars Volta Share Video for New Single “Blacklight Shine,” Announce Tour Dates
The Band’s First New Song in 10 Years
The Mars Volta have shared a video for their new single, “Blacklight Shine.” It is their first new song release in 10 years. The duo have also announced a set of upcoming North American tour dates. View the video, directed by Rodríguez-López, along with the video, below.
Band member Cedric Bixler-Zavala states in a press release that the new song is about “a wave of rolling blackouts washing memories onto shore, a heartbeat that still remembers everything.”
The Mars Volta’s most recent album, Noctourniquet, came out in 2012.
The Mars Volta 2022 Tour Dates:
09-23 Dallas, TX - The Factory at Deep Ellum
09-25 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
09-27 Philadelphia, PA - Opera House
09-29 New York, NY - Terminal 5
10-01 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10-03 Washington, D.C. - Anthem
10-05 Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall
10-06 Detroit, MI - The Royal Oak
10-08 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
10-11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10-14 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
10-18 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
10-21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Weyes Blood on Her Next Album and the Post-Pandemic World (Interview) — Weyes Blood
- Amanda Shires Video for New Single “Take It Like a Man,” Announces Tour (News) — Amanda Shires
- Alex G Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Runner” (News) — Alex G
- Jack White Announces New “Supply Chain Issues” Tour Dates for This Fall (News) — Jack White
- The Mars Volta Share Video for New Single “Blacklight Shine,” Announce Tour Dates (News) — The Mars Volta
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.