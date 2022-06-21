 The Mars Volta Share Video for New Single “Blacklight Shine,” Announce Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 21st, 2022  
The Mars Volta Share Video for New Single “Blacklight Shine,” Announce Tour Dates

The Band’s First New Song in 10 Years

Jun 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone
The Mars Volta have shared a video for their new single, “Blacklight Shine.” It is their first new song release in 10 years. The duo have also announced a set of upcoming North American tour dates. View the video, directed by Rodríguez-López, along with the video, below.

Band member Cedric Bixler-Zavala states in a press release that the new song is about “a wave of rolling blackouts washing memories onto shore, a heartbeat that still remembers everything.”

The Mars Volta’s most recent album, Noctourniquet, came out in 2012.

The Mars Volta 2022 Tour Dates:

09-23 Dallas, TX - The Factory at Deep Ellum
09-25 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
09-27 Philadelphia, PA - Opera House
09-29 New York, NY - Terminal 5
10-01 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10-03 Washington, D.C. - Anthem
10-05 Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall
10-06 Detroit, MI - The Royal Oak
10-08 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
10-11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10-14 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
10-18 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
10-21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

