The Mars Volta Share Video for New Single “Blacklight Shine,” Announce Tour Dates

The Mars Volta have shared a video for their new single, “Blacklight Shine.” It is their first new song release in 10 years. The duo have also announced a set of upcoming North American tour dates. View the video, directed by Rodríguez-López, along with the video, below.

Band member Cedric Bixler-Zavala states in a press release that the new song is about “a wave of rolling blackouts washing memories onto shore, a heartbeat that still remembers everything.”

The Mars Volta’s most recent album, Noctourniquet, came out in 2012.

The Mars Volta 2022 Tour Dates:

09-23 Dallas, TX - The Factory at Deep Ellum

09-25 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

09-27 Philadelphia, PA - Opera House

09-29 New York, NY - Terminal 5

10-01 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10-03 Washington, D.C. - Anthem

10-05 Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall

10-06 Detroit, MI - The Royal Oak

10-08 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

10-11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10-14 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

10-18 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

10-21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

