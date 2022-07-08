News

All





The Mars Volta Share Video for New Song “Graveyard Love” Out Now via Clouds Hill





The Mars Volta have shared a video for their new song, “Graveyard Love.” View below.

In June, the band shared their first new song in 10 years, “Blacklight Shine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The Mars Volta’s most recent album, Noctourniquet, came out in 2012.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.