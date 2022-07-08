The Mars Volta Share Video for New Song “Graveyard Love”
Out Now via Clouds Hill
The Mars Volta have shared a video for their new song, “Graveyard Love.” View below.
In June, the band shared their first new song in 10 years, “Blacklight Shine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
The Mars Volta’s most recent album, Noctourniquet, came out in 2012.
