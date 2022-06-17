News

The Mary Onettes Announce New EP, Share Title Track What I Feel in Some Places Due Out July 1





Sweden’s The Mary Onettes have announced the release of a new EP, What I Feel in Some Places, which will be out on July 1. They have shared the EP’s title track. Listen to the song and view the EP’s tracklist and cover art below.

The band’s Philip Ekström states in a press release: “‘What I Feel In Some Places’ was one of the first songs we experimented with when we wanted to explore the direction for the new album. We had some idea to take inspiration from Peter Gabriel’s typical ’80s rhythms and let it blend with the more dreamy The Mary Onettes landscapes.

“The song is about always being a bit unsure about your surroundings. Having the feeling that you take in everything. That the room eats you up. Buildings fall over you. That the world constantly points at you like a spear.”

In 2018, the band shared the single “Cola Falls,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

What I Feel in Some Places Tracklist:

1. What I Feel In Some Places

2. Mind On Fire

3. Palace

