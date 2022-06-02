News

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Training Montage” Bleed Out Due Out August 19 via Merge

Photography by Spence Kelly



The Mountain Goats have announced the release of a new album, Bleed Out, which was produced by Alicia Bognanno of Bully, and shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Training Montage.” They have also announced a new tour in support of the album. Bleed Out will be released on August 19 via Merge. View the “Training Montage” video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the full list of the band’s tour dates.

In a press release, frontman John Darnielle states: “So, heads up. I got this idea to write a bunch of songs where they were all uptempo mini-action movies. Plots, characters, heists, hostages, questionable capers, getaway cars, all that stuff. Gas pedal glued to the floor. Eventually as you might guess I wanted at least one song where the tempo relaxed a little and that’s the title track, but otherwise buckle up. We hid out in the woods in Chapel Hill and made this album with nobody knowing about it. Proper secret-soldier style.

“It has been pretty hard keeping this under our hats, we are really proud of what we got here. Alicia Bognanno produced and played with us, and the great Shani Gandhi mixed. The first single is ‘Training Montage,’ which does what it says on the tin, and you can preorder the album now, and as for tour dates…you know we gotta bring these uptempo jams to a stage near you at the earliest possible convenience.”

The Mountain Goats’ last album, Dark in Here, came out last year via Merge.

Bleed Out Tracklist:

1. Training Montage

2. Mark on You

3. Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome

4. Extraction Point

5. Bones Don’t Rust

6. First Blood

7. Make You Suffer

8. Guys on Every Corner

9. Hostages

10. Need More Bandages

11. Incandescent Ruins

12. Bleed Out

The Mountain Goats 2022 Tour Dates:

6/25 - Durham, NC @ Durham Bulls Athletic Park (That Music Fest)

7/9 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm *

7/10 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *

7/11 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Palladium Theater *

7/12 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon *

7/14 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall ^

7/15 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^

7/16 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s ^

7/17 - Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

8/28 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

8/29 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

8/31 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

9/2 - Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

9/3 - Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

9/4 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

9/7 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

9/8 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

9/9 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

9/10 - Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

9/11 - Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Hall

9/13 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

9/15 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

9/16 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

9/17 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

9/18 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

9/20 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

9/21 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

9/22 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

9/23 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

11/10 - Vienna, Austria @ WUK Foyer ~

11/11 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater ~

11/12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ~

11/14 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma ~

11/16 - London, UK @ Roundhouse ~

11/17 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ~

11/18 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street ~

* duo performance with Izzy Heltai

^ duo performance with Abby Hamilton

~ with Carson McHone

