 The Mountain Goats Share New Single “Mark on You” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022  
Subscribe

The Mountain Goats Share New Single “Mark on You”

Bleed Out Due Out August 19 via Merge

Aug 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Spence Kelly
Bookmark and Share


The Mountain Goats have shared a new single, “Mark on You.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Bleed Out, which was produced by Alicia Bognanno of Bully and will be out on August 19 via Merge. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman John Darnielle states: “‘Mark on You’ was the point where I knew where I was going in the writing of the album: songs with physical situations and palpable threats, something visceral for the tail end of lockdown. Producer Alicia Bognanno ran wild on this one, one of the first ones I sent her; she shapes the sound with an intensely sick riff over the chorus, teasing out the extensions and expanding the blasting surface. Sickest Wurster beat, all pocket no seams. Enjoy!”

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the song “Training Montage,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome.”

The Mountain Goats’ most recent album, Dark in Here, came out last year via Merge.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent