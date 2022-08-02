News

The Mountain Goats Share New Single “Mark on You” Bleed Out Due Out August 19 via Merge

Photography by Spence Kelly



The Mountain Goats have shared a new single, “Mark on You.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Bleed Out, which was produced by Alicia Bognanno of Bully and will be out on August 19 via Merge. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman John Darnielle states: “‘Mark on You’ was the point where I knew where I was going in the writing of the album: songs with physical situations and palpable threats, something visceral for the tail end of lockdown. Producer Alicia Bognanno ran wild on this one, one of the first ones I sent her; she shapes the sound with an intensely sick riff over the chorus, teasing out the extensions and expanding the blasting surface. Sickest Wurster beat, all pocket no seams. Enjoy!”

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the song “Training Montage,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome.”

The Mountain Goats’ most recent album, Dark in Here, came out last year via Merge.

