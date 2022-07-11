News

All





The Mountain Goats Share New Single “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome” Bleed Out Due Out August 19 via Merge

Photography by Spence Kelly



The Mountain Goats have shared a new single, “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Bleed Out, which was produced by Alicia Bognanno of Bully and will be out on August 19 via Merge. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman John Darnielle states: “When I write an album that revolves around a theme, it usually takes two or three songs before I notice what’s going on. There’s always one song that becomes the ‘might as well dive all the way in’ song and on Bleed Out that song was ‘Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome,’ written while watching a French action movie way past my normal bedtime. Once I had the chorus of this one I started asking myself the kinds of questions that usually end up shaping the album: What if I just wrote all the songs on guitar? What if I leaned into the uptempo ones? In recent years I shy away from the fist-punch no-brakes anthemic style but here I figured, you know, no point just wading around in blood if I’m already in knee-deep.”

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the song “Training Montage,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The Mountain Goats’ most recent album, Dark in Here, came out last year via Merge.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.