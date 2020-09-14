News

The Mountain Goats Share New Song “Get Famous” Getting Into Knives Due Out October 23 via Merge





The Mountain Goats are releasing a new album, Getting Into Knives, on October 23 via Merge. Now they have shared its second single, “Get Famous.” It’s a horn-backed song that makes fun of wanting to be famous. Listen below.

Frontman John Darnielle had this to say about the song in a press release: “If I told you all how much fun we had making this one you wouldn’t even believe me, but we hope it comes through.”

Getting Into Knives is the follow-up to 2019’s In League With Dragons and was recorded with that album’s engineer, Matt Ross-Spang, now acting as producer, at Sam Phillips Recording in Nashville in the same studio where The Cramps recorded their debut album.

“We would work until midnight and then return to the house where all four of us were staying, directly across the street from the studio, and hang out for hours on the patio,” Darnielle explains in the album’s bio.

Previously the band shared Getting Into Knives’ first single, “As Many Candles As Possible,” via a lyric video for it. “As Many Candles As Possible” was one of our Songs of the Week.

In League With Dragons followed 2017’s Goths and 2015’s wrestling-themed Beat the Champ. The band features frontman John Darnielle, drummer Jon Wurster, bassist Peter Hughes, and multi-instrumentalist Matt Douglas.

