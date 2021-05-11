News

The Mountain Goats Share New Song “The Slow Parts on Death Metal Albums” Dark in Here Due Out June 25 via Merge

Photography by Jade Wilson



The Mountain Goats are releasing a new album, Dark in Here, on June 25 via Merge. Now they have shared a new song from it, “The Slow Parts on Death Metal Albums.” It features backing vocals from Susan Marshall and Reba Russell (Rev. Al Green, Lynyrd Skynyrd, U2). Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, frontman John Darnielle says that “The Slow Parts on Death Metal Albums” is an autobiographical song: “While the lines, ‘In a new universe/trying to find the mask that fits me’ would take on a newly literal connotation … the song is about going to metal shows at Fender’s Ballroom in Long Beach, California, in the late ’80s, and more broadly, about seeking a sense of identity and community in strange and occasionally forbidding places.”

Previously The Mountain Goats shared a lyric video for the album’s first single, “Mobile.”

Dark in Here is the band’s third album in just over a year, following April 2020’s Songs for Pierre Chuvin (which was recorded on a boombox and featured only Darnielle) and October 2020’s Getting Into Knives. Dark in Here was recorded in the week in between recording Songs for Pierre Chuvin and Getting Into Knives, at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. It’s a studio that Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Gregg Allman, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and other legends have recorded at. “Mobile” features some Muscle Shoals legends as well, with Spooner Oldham (Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Linda Ronstadt) on electric piano and Will McFarlane (Bonnie Raitt, Tammy Wynette) on lead guitar.

Getting Into Knives followed 2019’s In League With Dragons, 2017’s Goths, and 2015’s wrestling-themed Beat the Champ. The band features frontman John Darnielle, drummer Jon Wurster, bassist Peter Hughes, and multi-instrumentalist Matt Douglas.

Read our interview with John Darnielle on Getting Into Knives.

The Mountain Goats Tour Dates:

Aug 06 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Aug 07 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Aug 08 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Aug 10 Austin, TX – Mohawk

Aug 11 Austin, TX – Mohawk

Aug 12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Aug 13 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Aug 15 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Aug 16 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Aug 19 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

Aug 21 Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

Aug 23 Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

Aug 24 Evanston, IL – SPACE

Aug 25 Evanston, IL – SPACE

Aug 26 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sep 16 Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater*

Sep 17 Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre*

Sep 24 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts Center*

Sep 25 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios*

Sep 26 Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe at the ArtsQuest*

*John Darnielle solo

