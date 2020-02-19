News

The National Announce New U.S. Tour Dates with Openers Lucy Dacus and Julia Jacklin Sharon Van Etten to Also Open One Show in the Summer Run of Dates

The National have announced some new North American tour dates. They go down this July and August. Lucy Dacus and Julia Jacklin will take turns opening most of the dates, with Sharon Van Etten also supporting one show. They are on top of previously announced dates in Japan and Australia featuring Phoebe Bridgers as the opening act, as well as some European shows. Check out all their tour dates below.

The National released a new album, I Am Easy to Find, back in May 2019 via 4AD. It was our Album of the Week and you can stream it here. I Am Easy to Find was accompanied by a 24-minute short film also directed by Mike Mills and starring Oscar-winning Swedish actress Alicia Vikander.

Last fall for Record Store Day Black Friday the band put out The National: Juicy Sonic Magic, Live in Berkeley, September 24-25, 2018, a live cassette box set. They also shared a new mini-documentary, also titled Juicy Sonic Magic, that explained how the live recordings came about and that they were inspired by a famous concert taper from the 1970s, Mike "The Mike" Millard, who would often hide his recording gear in a fake wheelchair he didn't really need.

This May The National will also be hosting their 2020 Homecoming festival where they will be performing their 2010 album High Violet in its entirety both nights of the festival. The lineup also includes Patti Smith and Her Band, Sylvan Esso, Of Monsters and Men, Local Natives, Japanese Breakfast, Phosphorescent, Hamilton Leithauser, Jay Som, Sudan Archives, Velvet Negroni, Wussy, and Triiibe. The festival goes down May 8 and 9 at Smale Park in Cincinnati, OH.

Last year frontman Matt Berninger also announced his debut solo album. It's entitled Serpentine Prison and has been produced and arranged by Booker T. Jones. No other info has been shared as of yet. Last year Berninger also shared a new solo song, "Walking On a String," which featured Phoebe Bridgers. Berninger and Bridgers performed the song in Netflix's Between Two Ferns: The Movie and then shared a studio version of the song via a black & white video featuring them recording it. "Walking On a String" was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2018 interview with The National.

Read our 2017 interview with The National on Sleep Well Beast.

The National Tour Dates:

03/18 - Tokyo, JP - Zepp DiverCity*

03/21 - Perth, AU - Freemantle Arts Centre*

03/22 - Perth, AU - Freemantle Arts Centre*

03/24 - Sydney, AU - ICC*

03/25 - Sydney, AU - ICC*

03/27 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall*

03/28 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall*

03/30 - Melbourne, AU - Palais Theatre*

03/31 - Melbourne, AU - Palais Theatre*

04/01 - Melbourne, AU - Palais Theatre*

04/03 - Auckland, NZ - ASB Aotea Centre*

04/04 - Auckland, NZ - ASB Aotea Centre*

05/08 - Cincinnati, OH - Homecoming

05/09 - Cincinnati, OH - Homecoming

05/29-31 - Kværndrup, Denmark - Egeskov Castle (Heartland Festival)

05/30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Skansen

06/01 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

06/02 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

06/04-07 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

06/06 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Botanic Gardens

06/07 - Limerick, Ireland - The Docklands Festival

06/08 - Cork, Ireland - Live at The Marquee

06/10 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

06/11 - Neuchâtel, Switzerland - Festi'neuch

06/12 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret

06/14 - Athens, Greece - Athens Olympic Complex (AthensRocks)

06/21 - Lisbon, Portugal - Palco Mundo (Rock in Rio)

07/15 - Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum~

07/17 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

07/20 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field ~

07/21 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre ~

07/23 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre ~

07/25 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheatre ~

07/26 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden ~

07/29 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts +

07/30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl %

07/31 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest +

08/01 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang +



* w/ Phoebe Bridgers

~ with Lucy Dacus

+ with Julia Jacklin

%with Sharon Van Etten

