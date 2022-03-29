The National Announce North American Tour
Supporting Acts Will Be Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, and Bartees Strange
Mar 29, 2022
Photography by Graham MacIndoe
The National have announced a North American tour. The supporting acts will be Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, and Bartees Strange. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Apr. 1) at 10 a.m. local time, and $1 from each ticket will benefit the PLUS1 Ukraine Relief Fund. View the full list of dates below.
“We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for summer 2022,” The National state in a press release. “The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation. Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us.”
The National’s latest album, I Am Easy to Find, came out in 2019 via 4AD.
The National 2022 Tour Dates:
July 15: Chicago, IL- Union Park / Pitchfork Festival
July 17: Ottawa, ONT - LeBreton Flats / Ottawa Bluesfest
July 19: Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum
July 20: Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang
July 21: Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point
July 22: Newport, RI - Fort Adams State Park / Newport Folk Festival
Aug. 6: Edmonton, ALB - Gallagher Park / Edmonton Folk Festival
Aug. 7: Calgary, ALB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Aug. 8: Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug. 9: Ogden. UT - Ogden Amphitheater
Aug. 10: Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater
Aug. 12: Bellevue, NE - Falconwood Park / Outlandia Music Festival
Aug. 14: Seattle, WA - Seattle Center / Day In Day Out Festival
Sept. 12: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 13: Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC
Sept. 14: Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field
Sept. 16: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
Sept. 17: Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Sept. 18: Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 19: Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
Sept. 22: Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Sept. 24: Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University
Sept. 25: Bridgeport, CT - Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Angel Olsen Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “All the Good Times” (News) — Angel Olsen
- Interpol and Spoon Announce Co-Headlining “Lights, Camera, Factions” North American Tour (News) — Interpol, Spoon, The Goon Sax, Metric
- My Firsts: Kevin Whelan of Aeon Station (Interview) — Aeon Station, The Wrens, My Firsts
- Beach House with Midnight Sun at The Ritz, Raleigh, NC - March 22, 2022 (Review) — Beach House
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Share Video for New Single “Magenta Mountain” (News) — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.