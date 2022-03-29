News

The National Announce North American Tour Supporting Acts Will Be Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, and Bartees Strange

Photography by Graham MacIndoe



The National have announced a North American tour. The supporting acts will be Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, and Bartees Strange. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Apr. 1) at 10 a.m. local time, and $1 from each ticket will benefit the PLUS1 Ukraine Relief Fund. View the full list of dates below.

“We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for summer 2022,” The National state in a press release. “The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation. Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us.”

The National’s latest album, I Am Easy to Find, came out in 2019 via 4AD.

The National 2022 Tour Dates:

July 15: Chicago, IL- Union Park / Pitchfork Festival

July 17: Ottawa, ONT - LeBreton Flats / Ottawa Bluesfest

July 19: Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum

July 20: Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang

July 21: Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point

July 22: Newport, RI - Fort Adams State Park / Newport Folk Festival

Aug. 6: Edmonton, ALB - Gallagher Park / Edmonton Folk Festival

Aug. 7: Calgary, ALB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Aug. 8: Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 9: Ogden. UT - Ogden Amphitheater

Aug. 10: Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

Aug. 12: Bellevue, NE - Falconwood Park / Outlandia Music Festival

Aug. 14: Seattle, WA - Seattle Center / Day In Day Out Festival

Sept. 12: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 13: Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

Sept. 14: Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field

Sept. 16: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

Sept. 17: Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sept. 18: Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 19: Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

Sept. 22: Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Sept. 24: Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University

Sept. 25: Bridgeport, CT - Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival

