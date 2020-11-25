News

The National are Putting Out Remastered Versions of Early Catalogue Releases on 4AD Includes Their Self-Titled Debut, Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers, and Cherry Tree EP





The National are putting out remastered reissues of their earliest material, which includes their self-titled debut album from 2001, their sophomore album Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers from 2003, and 2004’s Cherry Tree EP. All three releases have been remastered at Abbey Road Studios and will be out February 26, 2021 via 4AD. Limited split-color vinyl pressings are available to pre-order for members of the band’s community website Cherry Tree here. Black vinyl and CD versions can be pre-ordered here.

Matt Berninger of The National released his debut solo album Serpentine Prison last month on Book/Concord. Berninger also recently released a remix of one of the album’s songs, “One More Second,” which was done by synthpop group Future Islands. The National’s most recent album, I Am Easy to Find, was released back in May 2019 on 4AD.

