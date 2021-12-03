News

The National Share New Single “Somebody Desperate” From the Soundtrack to the Upcoming Film Cyrano





The National have shared a new single, “Somebody Desperate.” The release marks the band’s first new music since 2019, and it is featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming film Cyrano, which was scored by band members Bryce and Aaron Dessner. Listen below.

“Somebody Desperate” features vocals by frontman Matt Berninger, as well as performances from Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson and the London Contemporary Orchestra. The soundtrack to Cyrano will be out on December 10 via Decca, and the film opens in select theaters on December 31.

Earlier this week, Cyrano star Peter Dinklage performed the soundtrack song “Your Name” alongside the Dessner twins on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

