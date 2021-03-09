News

All





The Natvral Shares New Song “Sun Blisters” Tethers Due Out April 2 on Kanine





The Natvral (aka Kip Berman, former singer/songwriter of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart) has shared a new single titled “Sun Blisters.” It is taken from his upcoming debut solo album, Tethers, which will be out on April 2 via Kanine. Check it out below.

Berman says of “Sun Blisters” in a press release: “It’s a song about how you don’t always want what’s for the best—and neither do I.”

Berman previously shared two songs from Tethers, “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?” and “New Moon.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.