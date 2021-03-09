 The Natvral Shares New Song “Sun Blisters” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 9th, 2021  
The Natvral Shares New Song “Sun Blisters”

Tethers Due Out April 2 on Kanine

Mar 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone
The Natvral (aka Kip Berman, former singer/songwriter of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart) has shared a new single titled “Sun Blisters.” It is taken from his upcoming debut solo album, Tethers, which will be out on April 2 via Kanine. Check it out below.

Berman says of “Sun Blisters” in a press release: “It’s a song about how you don’t always want what’s for the bestand neither do I.”

Berman previously shared two songs from Tethers, “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?” and “New Moon.”

