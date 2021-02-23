News

The Natvral Shares Video for New Song “New Moon” Tethers Due Out April 2 on Kanine





The Natvral (aka Kip Berman, former singer/songwriter of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart) has shared a video for his new song “New Moon.” It is taken from his upcoming debut solo album, Tethers, which will be out on April 2 via Kanine. Watch the self-directed video below.

Berman speaks about the concept behind “New Moon” in a press release: “A friend of mine used to date a kind-hearted, but poor musician. At some point, their relationship ended and she went on to marry someone that offered a bit more stability—and asked me to sing a song at their wedding. I gladly sang the song she asked me to, but that experience led me to write another. I didn't mean to sympathize with her ex—though it's hard not to. And I didn't mean to say she chose something wrong for herself, because she’s better suited to her new person. But I just wanted to get at that moment when you know love isn't going to be enough, and it's time to say good-bye.”

Berman adds, regarding the making of the video: “It was still the early days of social distancing, and I tried to use that time as well as I could without putting anyone at risk. So I went to an empty park and filmed myself. I then sent the footage to my friend Art Boonparn, who did some of my favorite old The Pains of Being Pure at Heart videos (‘Everything With You,’ ‘Young Adult Friction,’ ‘Anymore,’ and The Natvral's ‘Know Me More’). It was a bit sad we couldn’t be together, but it was nice that we could still create something together. In the end, being apart wasn’t the end of the world - just a pause. I couldn't have imagined a line like, ‘We’ll be alright, just not tonight,’ would feel so unfortunately apt for this moment. But I hope for better days soon.”

Earlier this month, Berman shared the lead single from Tethers, “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?”

