The Natvral Shares Video for “Sun Blisters” Tethers Due Out April 2 via Kanine





The Natvral (aka Kip Berman, former singer/songwriter of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart) has shared a video for his newest single “Sun Blisters.” The video, directed by Remy Holwick and David Usui, features dancers Gabrielle Sprauve and Chris Bloom alongside a 1960s TV-style performance by Berman. Watch it below.

Directors Holwick and Usui describe the concept behind the video in a press release: “The artists and audience of Americana have always been as diverse as America itself, a truth we wanted to reflect in the ‘Sun Blisters’ video. We sought to tell parallel narratives, set in a sumptuous 1960s aesthetic, but careful to acknowledge the era’s complexities and contradictions. On one hand, it was a time of great musical opportunity—one in which TV allowed artists to take their music to millions of living rooms beyond the confines of Greenwich Village and college campuses. But by focusing on the struggle for personal freedoms inside those homes, we ask the viewer to consider how the art that often ‘defines’ an era in cultural memory is only part of the story—and in many cases, is mere background music to the work of marginalized groups to write their own narratives.”

Berman’s new album as The Natvral, Tethers, will be out on April 2 via Kanine. He previously shared two other songs from the album, “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?” and “New Moon.”



