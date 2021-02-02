News

All





The Pains of Being Pure at Heart’s Kip Berman Announces New Album as The Natvral, Shares New Song Tethers Due Out April 2 via Kanine; Listen to New Single “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?”





Kip Berman, former singer/songwriter of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, has announced his debut solo album as The Natvral. The album, entitled Tethers, will be out on April 2 via Kanine. Berman has shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?” Check out the Remy Holwick-directed video, along with the tracklist and cover art for Tethers, below.

Tethers was recorded in just seven days with producer Andy Savours, who has worked with The Pains of Being Pure at Heart in the past. Speaking of the process, Berman states in a press release: “It wasn't so much a decision about how to work. It was the only way to do it. I had these songs, but not much time, so we just tracked everything as quickly and in the moment as we could and hoped for the best.”

In November 2019, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart disbanded. Last year, they briefly reunited alongside Hatchie to create a cover version of “Sometimes Always” by The Jesus and Mary Chain for charity.

Tethers Tracklist:

1. Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?

2. New Moon

3. Sun Blisters

4. New Year’s Night

5. Tears of Gold

6. Sylvia, the Cup of Youth

7. Stay in the Country

8. Runaway Jane

9. Alone in London

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.