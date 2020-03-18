The Pretenders Announce New Album, Share New Song “The Buzz”
Hate For Sale Due Out May 1 via BMG
The Pretenders have announced a new album, Hate For Sale, and shared its first single, “The Buzz.” Hate For Sale is due out May 1 via BMG. Below is “The Buzz,” followed by the album’s tracklist, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates. Above is the cover art.
Hate For Sale is the band’s 11th album. Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur) produced the album, which features 10 new songs written by frontwoman Chrissie Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne, the first time they have collaborated on the songwriting across a whole album. Hate For Sale is also the first album to feature the band’s touring lineup, with Hynde and Walbourne joined by bassist Nick Wilkinson and founding drummer Martin Chambers. Hate For Sale is the follow-up to 2016’s Alone, which was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and The Arcs.
Hynde had this to say about “The Buzz” in a press release: “I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction. ‘The Buzz’ is about that. Not mine, of course – I’m never obsessive never obsessive never obsessive.”
Hate For Sale Tracklist:
01. Hate For Sale
02. The Buzz
03. Lightning Man
04. Turf Accountant Daddy
05. You Can’t Hurt a Fool
06. I Didn’t Know When To Stop
07. Maybe Love Is In NYC
08. Junkie Walk
09. Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely
10. Crying in Public
The Pretenders Tour Dates:
May:
15 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
16 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
20 – Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena
21 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
23 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum
24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
26 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
27 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
29 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
30 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June:
1 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
2 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
4 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
6 – East Troy, MI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
7 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
9 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
10 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
20 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
24 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
26 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
30 – Cuyahoga Falls OH – Blossom Music Center
July:
2 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer® Center
3 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
5 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
6 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
8 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
10 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
11 – Burgettstown, PA- KeyBank Pavilion
13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
14 – Quebec City, PQ – Videotron Center
17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
18 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August:
1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
2 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
4 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
5 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
7 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
13 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
22 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
24 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf
27 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
29 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center
30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
September:
2 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
3 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena
5 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
9 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
12 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
27 – Dana Point, CA – OHANA Festival 2020 *
All date with Journey except * = festival appearance.
