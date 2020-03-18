The Pretenders Announce New Album, Share New Song “The Buzz”

News

The Pretenders have announced a new album, Hate For Sale, and shared its first single, “The Buzz.” Hate For Sale is due out May 1 via BMG. Below is “The Buzz,” followed by the album’s tracklist, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates. Above is the cover art.

Hate For Sale is the band’s 11th album. Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur) produced the album, which features 10 new songs written by frontwoman Chrissie Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne, the first time they have collaborated on the songwriting across a whole album. Hate For Sale is also the first album to feature the band’s touring lineup, with Hynde and Walbourne joined by bassist Nick Wilkinson and founding drummer Martin Chambers. Hate For Sale is the follow-up to 2016’s Alone, which was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and The Arcs.

Hynde had this to say about “The Buzz” in a press release: “I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction. ‘The Buzz’ is about that. Not mine, of course – I’m never obsessive never obsessive never obsessive.”

Hate For Sale Tracklist:

01. Hate For Sale

02. The Buzz

03. Lightning Man

04. Turf Accountant Daddy

05. You Can’t Hurt a Fool

06. I Didn’t Know When To Stop

07. Maybe Love Is In NYC

08. Junkie Walk

09. Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely

10. Crying in Public

The Pretenders Tour Dates:

May:



15 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

16 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

20 – Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena

21 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

23 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum

24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

26 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

27 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

29 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

30 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre



June:



1 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

2 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

4 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

6 – East Troy, MI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

20 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

24 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

26 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

30 – Cuyahoga Falls OH – Blossom Music Center



July:



2 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer® Center

3 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

6 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

8 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

10 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

11 – Burgettstown, PA- KeyBank Pavilion

13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

14 – Quebec City, PQ – Videotron Center

17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

18 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater



August:



1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

2 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

4 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

5 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

7 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

13 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

22 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

24 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf

27 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

29 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion



September:



2 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

3 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena

5 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

12 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

27 – Dana Point, CA – OHANA Festival 2020 *



All date with Journey except * = festival appearance.

