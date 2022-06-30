News

The Prodigy Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue of “The Fat of the Land,” Share Remix of “Firestarter” Vinyl Reissue Due Out November 4 via XL, Listen to the New Andy C Remix of “Firestarter”

Photography by Phil Nicholls



The Prodigy have announced a 25th anniversary reissue of their 1997 album The Fat of the Land and shared a new remix of the album’s iconic single “Firestarter” by drum and bass musician Andy C. The reissue is due out on 2-LP silver vinyl on November 4 via XL. Listen to the Andy C remix below, followed by the reissue’s cover art and tracklist, as well as the band’s upcoming UK tour dates (all of which are sold out).

In 2019, The Prodigy’s frontman Keith Flint died at the relatively young age of 49, but the band has soldiered on without him.

The Fat of the Land was the band’s third album and the one that made them massive and one of the biggest electronic artists of the era alongside the likes of The Chemical Brothers and Fat Boy Slim, and helped jumpstart the big beat sound. The album has sold over 10 million copies worldwide, with 2.6 million of those in the U.S. (where it was #1 on the Billboard 200). Its singles “Firestarter” and “Breathe” were both #1 hits in their native England and were staples of MTV at the time. The Prodigy’s last album was 2018’s No Tourists.

The Fat of the Land 25th Anniversary Tracklist:

1. Smack My Bitch Up

2. Breathe

3. Diesel Power

4. Funky Shit

5. Serial Thrilla

6. Mindfields

7. Narayan

8. Firestarter

9. Climbatize

10. Fuel My Fire

The Prodigy UK Tour Dates:

Friday, July 8 Sheffield O2 Academy SOLD OUT

Saturday, July 9 Sheffield O2 Academy SOLD OUT

Thursday, July 14 Liverpool Mountford Hall SOLD OUT

Friday, July 15 Leeds O2 Academy SOLD OUT

Saturday, July 16 Birmingham O2 Academy SOLD OUT

Monday, July 18 Newcastle O2 City Hall SOLD OUT

Tuesday, July 19 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse SOLD OUT

Thursday, July 21 London O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

Friday, July 22 London O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

Saturday, July 23 London O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

