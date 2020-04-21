News

The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song “No-One” Made of Rain Due Out July 31 via Cooking Vinyl





The Psychedelic Furs are releasing a new album, Made of Rain, on July 31 via Cooking Vinyl. Now they have shared another song from it, “No-One.” Listen below.

Originally Made of Rain was due out May 1st, but the album was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Made of Rain is the iconic British New Wave band’s first new studio album in 29 years, since 1991’s World Outside. The band reformed in 2001 and have been touring since then, no doubt performing such 1980s hits as “Love My Way,” “The Ghost in You,” and “Pretty in Pink” (which was the namesake for John Hughes’ classic 1987 movie). But finally they are returning with new music. The band consist of Richard Butler (vocals), Tim Butler (bass) Mars Williams (saxophone), Paul Garisto (drums), Amanda Kramer (keyboards), and Rich Good (guitar).

Previously the band shared Made of Rain’s first single, “Don’t Believe.” That was followed by its second single, “You’ll Be Mine.”

