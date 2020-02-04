News

The Radio Dept. Share New Song “The Absence of Birds” and Announce U.S. Tour Dates and Reissue Pet Grief Getting Reissued on Vinyl

Photography by Andreas Olsson



Sweden's The Radio Dept. have shared a new song, "The Absence of Birds." They have also announced some new North American tour dates and a vinyl reissue of their 2006-released second album, Pet Grief. Plus the band promise that 10 more new songs will be released in 2020. "The Absence of Birds" is out via the band's own Just So! label and the single has the band's original version of the song, plus a cover by Civilistjävel!. Check out "The Absence of Birds" below, followed by the band's tour dates.

The Pet Grief reissue's exact release date is TBD, but pre-orders are expected to ship in March. A special limited edition of 500 copies will come on blue transparent vinyl and will be available only via Just So!'s merch shop here. Then there will also be a regular black vinyl version for general distribution. Both come with a gatefold cover and "gently remastered audio."

In a press release the band collectively had this to say about the new song: "'The Absence of Birds' is a song about missing someone. And about forcing the hand of chance to make new and unexpected things happen. There's more to come this year, 10 or more songs will be released in some way or another during 2020. Release formats to be decided from what we feel suits the songs."

The Radio Dept. released their last album, Running Out of Love, their fourth, in 2016 via Labrador.

Read our 2017 interview with The Radio Dept.

The Radio Dept. Tour Dates:

04/26/20 - Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

04/27/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/28/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/29/20 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/30/20 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

05/01/20 - Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

05/02/20 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

05/03/20 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/06/20 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/07/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Venue

05/08/20 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

05/10/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

