The Radio Dept. Share New Song “You Fear the Wrong Thing Baby” North American Tour Dates Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Photography by Andreas Olsson



Sweden’s The Radio Dept. have shared a new song, “You Fear the Wrong Thing Baby.” The band have also announced that their spring North American tour dates previously planned for April and May have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The song is out now via the band’s own Just So! label. Check it out below.

The song starts with the lyrics “In the end time/To end all end times/Still can’t keep everyone down,” but the band say the song predates the current coronavirus crisis. “Yes, it’s a weird coincidence,” they say in a joint press release statement. “When we recorded the song we had no idea what was coming. The text is against conservatism and a tribute to youth as a progressive force.”

The band had this to say about the cancelled tour dates: “We were looking forward to go on tour again but we have to cancel due to the current situation. We really hope to reschedule as soon as this is over but at this point all shows are canceled. Please take care of each other out there.”

“You Fear the Wrong Thing Baby” follows “The Absence of Birds,” a new song they shared in February. They previously announced a vinyl reissue of their 2006-released second album, Pet Grief, and promised that 10 more new songs will be released in 2020.

The Radio Dept. released their last album, Running Out of Love, their fourth, in 2016 via Labrador.

