The Range Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “Ricercar” Mercury Due Out June 10 via Domino

Photography by Elizabeth Weinberg



The Range (aka James Hinton) has announced the release of a new album, Mercury, which will be out on June 10 via Domino. Hinton has also shared a video for the new album track “Ricercar.” View the Stevie Gee and Essy May-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Hinton states: “A Ricercar in a musical context is a prelude fugue that kind of sets the tableau of a piece to follow.

“I first heard about the concept of a Ricercar in a biography of Bach, who famously encoded his own name in a piece (H having been interchangeable as the name for B-flat at the time).

“At the time I wrote this song I was listening to a lot of rap from the ’90s, specifically DJ Premier beats. As such I was rapidly collecting breaks and had just stumbled upon the Chief Kamanawanalea break by the Turtles and found that if I reordered the sections I could make this kind of palindromic composite break that seemed to propel the song along.

“This song features a vocal sample from Instagram of a singer covering Tamar Braxton’s ‘My Man.’ The lyrics are quite personal to me and are a good example of what I try to do in a lot of my songs. I tend to try to find a way to say something that I would never be able to say out loud. I think of my editing of lyrics as a pressure release.”

In January, Hinton shared the album track “Bicameral.”

Read our 2016 Artist Survey on The Range.

Mercury Tracklist:

1. Bicameral

2. 1995

3. Urethane

4. Ricercar

5. Not For Me

6. Relegate

7. A Tree Day

8. Balm

9. Cantor

10. Every Good Thing

11. Violet

